Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

CDW stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $91,418,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

