Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vuzix Call Options (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 400 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,773,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,704. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.91. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Vuzix in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

