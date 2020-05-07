Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Mattel Put Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 47,669 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,379% compared to the average daily volume of 1,370 put options.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 118,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mattel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mattel by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

