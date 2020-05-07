Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Portola Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,656 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,694% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 4,508,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTLA. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.