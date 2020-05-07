Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Steris Call Options (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,701% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

STE stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Steris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Steris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Steris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

