Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cloudflare Call Options (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 53,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,536 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 239,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

