Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Compugen Call Options (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,060% compared to the average volume of 443 call options.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 700.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGEN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $982.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.87.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

