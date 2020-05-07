Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,565 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 161,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,787. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

