Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,667 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,833. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

