Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,201 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.94. 1,399,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.64. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

