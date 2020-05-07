Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 29,808 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

