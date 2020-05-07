Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 98.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

NFLX traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.53. 5,640,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,450. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

