Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 253.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,384 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 830,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,054. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

