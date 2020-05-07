Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,153 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,985,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

