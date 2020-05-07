Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,010 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.55. 5,528,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,457. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

