Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 43,701 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 138,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

