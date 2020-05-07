Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,943 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. 1,051,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

