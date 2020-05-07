Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 989.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 52,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $149.03. 1,654,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,536. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

