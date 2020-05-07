Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 232,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.62. 1,450,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

