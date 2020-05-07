Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.91. 3,365,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

