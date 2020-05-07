Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 617,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

