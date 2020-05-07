Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.56. The stock had a trading volume of 390,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.