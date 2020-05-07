Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $780.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,480,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,215. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of -876.45 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $521.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

