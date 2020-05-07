Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 387.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,891 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 1,596,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

