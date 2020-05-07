Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,936. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

