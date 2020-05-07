Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,989,000 after acquiring an additional 258,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

