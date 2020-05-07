Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,920. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

