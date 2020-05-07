Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,030. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.