Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 278,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,919. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.