Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock worth $2,035,287.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 1,186,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

