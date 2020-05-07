Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $189.65. 534,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.