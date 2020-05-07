Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $3.16 Million in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 4.63% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

