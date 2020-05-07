Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. 7,019,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,098. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

