Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $785,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,035.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,189. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

