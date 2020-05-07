Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,070 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,037,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

