Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,934 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 471,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,106. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

