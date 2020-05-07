Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 9,551 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,327 shares of company stock worth $6,699,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,475,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

