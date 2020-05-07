Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $17.98 on Thursday, hitting $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,473,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,287,304. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

