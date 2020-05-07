Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,231,000 after buying an additional 56,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 346,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,786,000 after acquiring an additional 312,032 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $124.30 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

