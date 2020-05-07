Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 11.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,366 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 534,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,741. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

