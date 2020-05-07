Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,877. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

