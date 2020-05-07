Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,773,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.54. 545,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

