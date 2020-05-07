Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,313. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

