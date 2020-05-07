Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,091 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

RSG stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

