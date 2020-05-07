Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,269 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 1,508,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

