Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 15,642 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

LEG stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 3,771,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,884. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

