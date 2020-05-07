Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 18,119 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,177. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

