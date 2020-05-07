Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 33,608 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$51.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 479,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

