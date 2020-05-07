Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,857 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

