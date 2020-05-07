Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 42,150 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 495,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47.

